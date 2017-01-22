Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Secret Service to investigate Madonna Over “Blowing Up White House” Comments

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The Secret Service has reportedly said they will open an investigation into Madonna due to the inciting message she made at the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday. Madonna took the stage and cursed out a lot of people including Donald Trump then she said she had thought about “blowing up the White House” but…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Secret Service to investigate Madonna Over “Blowing Up White House” Comments appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.