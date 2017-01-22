Secret Service to investigate Madonna Over “Blowing Up White House” Comments

The Secret Service has reportedly said they will open an investigation into Madonna due to the inciting message she made at the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday. Madonna took the stage and cursed out a lot of people including Donald Trump then she said she had thought about “blowing up the White House” but…

The post Secret Service to investigate Madonna Over “Blowing Up White House” Comments appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

