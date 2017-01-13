Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Secure Anchorage Area: We have reduced piracy, sea robbery in Lagos waters— OMS boss – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Secure Anchorage Area: We have reduced piracy, sea robbery in Lagos waters— OMS boss
Vanguard
THE collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and Ocean Marine Services, OMS, in the operation of the Secured Anchorage Area, SAA, has led to the reduction of piracy, sea robbery in the Lagos anchorage area. Disclosing this in an interview with Vanguard …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.