Secure Anchorage Area: We have reduced piracy, sea robbery in Lagos waters— OMS boss – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Secure Anchorage Area: We have reduced piracy, sea robbery in Lagos waters— OMS boss
Vanguard
THE collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and Ocean Marine Services, OMS, in the operation of the Secured Anchorage Area, SAA, has led to the reduction of piracy, sea robbery in the Lagos anchorage area. Disclosing this in an interview with Vanguard …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG