Security agencies conducting 16 operations nationwide to stem kidnapping —DHQ

By Samuel Oyadongha

THE Defence Headquartres said, yesterday, that security agencies in the country were conducting over 16 operations nationwide to stem kidnapping, insurgency, oil theft among others.

Acting Director, Defence Information, DDI, Defence Headquarters, Brigadier-General Rabe Abubakar, made this known in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, during a media parley with the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Bayelsa council and journalists in the state.

According to him, the military operations were not intended to harm any individual but to move the nation forward and bring about peace.

He said: “We are conducting over 16 operations in this country. Some of these operations are jointly and some are single handedly being carried out by the armed forces.”

Abubakar cited some of the military campaigns in the country to include Operation Delta Safe, Eagle Eye in the Delta aimed at protecting the nation’s critical assets as well as protecting the lives and property of the people and Operation Lafiya Dole in northeastern Nigeria, which means ‘Peace By All Means,’ to tackle insurgency.

Others include a special outfit to tackle cattle-rustling, kidnapping and armed banditry in the Northwest geopolitical zone.

The military operations, according to him, were aimed at ensuring the safety and protection of lives and properties of the citizens.

Troops of the various operations, he said were deployed not to witch hunt anybody or group, assuring Nigerians that the military and other sister security agencies would continue to defend and protect the rights and dignity of the citizens.

The post Security agencies conducting 16 operations nationwide to stem kidnapping —DHQ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

