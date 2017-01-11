Security agents arrest leaders of Delta’s communal clash

•Move meant to end hostilities, say police

The communal crisis between Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh in Udu and and Warri South West councils of Delta State took a new twist yesterday, as a special team comprising soldiers and policemen allegedly acting on order from above arrested some leaders from Ogbe-Ijoh and Isaba.

The Guardian learnt that they violated an order by the state government towards finding a lasting solution to the perennial clashes between both communities which have claimed several lives and properties. The identity of the arrested leaders was kept under wraps as at press time.

The Amakosu of Ogbe-Ijoh, HRM Couple Oromoni, confirmed the arrest but declined further comments.

“There is crisis and the police have the right to do what they want, I don’t want to talk about this please,” he said.

Contacted, the Warri Police Area Commander, Muhammad Shaba, said he was yet to be briefed.

But the Acting Police Public Relations Officer for state’s Police Command, Andrew Aniamaka, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the arrest was to bring to an end the impasse.

He lamented that despite measures put in place by government and security agencies, the hostilities had continued.

Aniamaka added: “Are you aware that we deployed over 200 men within the communities but they go and ambushed the police, commit atrocities, assaults and maim their neighbours. We cannot let that continue and we are going to arraign them in Asaba today.”

Despite signing a peace accord on November 14 last year at the office of the Area Commander in Warri, the two communities have continued with their series of attacks and killings.

Late last year, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa set up a panel to look into the crisis and drafted policemen to strategic locations along the border.

