Security agents have killed IPOB members who visited Kuje prison – Lawyer alleges

The legal team of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has accused security operatives of harassing and killing some IPOB members who visited Kanu in Kuje prison. Recall that Kanu, alongside three others, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi, are currently facing trial for an 11-count charge bordering on […]