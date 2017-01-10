Security agents have killed IPOB members who visited Kuje prison – Lawyer alleges
The legal team of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has accused security operatives of harassing and killing some IPOB members who visited Kanu in Kuje prison. Recall that Kanu, alongside three others, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi, are currently facing trial for an 11-count charge bordering on […]
Security agents have killed IPOB members who visited Kuje prison – Lawyer alleges
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG