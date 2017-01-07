Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Security Experts Warn About The Evolution of Ransomware In 2017

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

One of the most popular trends in 2016 has been the surge in ransomware deployment. Over the coming 12 months, this situation will only get worse. Enterprises and users are advised to take the necessary precautions to nip these attacks in the bud. In the first week of the new year, new types of ransomware … Continue reading Security Experts Warn About The Evolution of Ransomware In 2017

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Security Experts Warn About The Evolution of Ransomware In 2017 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.