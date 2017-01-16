Pages Navigation Menu

Security officers assigned to me were spies – Joho – The Star, Kenya

Security officers assigned to me were spies – Joho
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho now claims he turned down the security detail that had been assigned to him because the officers were meant to spy on him. Joho further said that the officers were "being forced on him" because the government wanted to …
GAITHO: Jubilee brigade's handling of Joho 'arrest' lacked intelligenceDaily Nation
Joho explains why he rejected gov't security guardsCitizen TV (press release)
No sex for Kenyan men without voting cards, says Mombasa woman representative Mishi MbokoThe Standard (press release)
KDRTV (blog) –Ghafla!Kenya
all 11 news articles »

