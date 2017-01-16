Security officers assigned to me were spies – Joho – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Security officers assigned to me were spies – Joho
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho now claims he turned down the security detail that had been assigned to him because the officers were meant to spy on him. Joho further said that the officers were "being forced on him" because the government wanted to …
