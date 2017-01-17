Security Operatives Intercept 2 Trucks With 145 Children

The Plateau State police command said it has intercepted two trucks carrying 145 children from Bauchi, Gombe and Jigawa states.

According, a statement issued by the public relations officer, Terna Tyopev, the driver, conductor and all accomplices will be charged to court.

The statement said the children, who are all male, were being taken to places unknown to even the coordinators of the movement.

The PPRO added that the children, aged between four to eight years, were to be shared to Plateau, Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

Tyopev said the police were liaising with the Plateau chapter of Jama’atul Nasril Islam and other critical stakeholders, to establish contact with the two state governments for the return of the children to their parents.

The police said it would charge those behind the action to court to serve as a deterrent to others.

“This trend, if not checked, will cause embarrassment to Plateau, north central and the nation at large,” he added.

It urged the public to be vigilant and report the presence of strange children in their environment.

