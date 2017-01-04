Security operatives raid Jonathan’s brother’s house

Security operatives, Wednesday evening, laid siege on an Abuja house belonging to a brother-in-law to Nigeria’s former president Goodluck Jonathan, sources close to the former leader according to report from PREMIUM TIMES.

The house is located in Maitama, one of the enclaves of Nigeria’s rich in Abuja.

The spokespersons for the headquarters and Abuja command of the police said they were not aware of the operation, but security sources confirmed that police officers in uniform carried out the raid.

According to our sources, the operatives searched all the rooms in the house.

The house was allegedly bought for her brother by Patience Jonathan, who was said to be in Port Harcourt when the raid occurred on Wednesday.

Although Mrs. Jonathan has been having a running battle with the anti-graft agency, EFCC, over the ownership of a controversial $15 million, sources at the commission said the EFCC did not carry out the raid.

Details Later …

The post Security operatives raid Jonathan’s brother’s house appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

