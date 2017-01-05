Security operatives raid Patience Jonathan’s house ( VIDEO)
Men of the Nigerian Police Force on Wednesday, raided a house in Maitama area of Abuha, which is reportedly owned by former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan. According to sources, the house was acquired by Patience Jonathan for her younger brother. There was, however, no occupant at the time the police invaded the house at […]
