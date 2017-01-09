Security personnel rise to the occasion at presidential inauguration – Graphic Online
Graphic Online
Security personnel rise to the occasion at presidential inauguration
There was heavy police and military presence at the Black Star Square in Accra last Saturday at the swearing-in and inauguration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The armed police and military officers pitched camp at tactical locations across …
Ghana News Agency
