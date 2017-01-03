Security vote glorified stealing – APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Anambra, Chief George Moghalu, says it is criminal for governors not to account for how they spend security vote. Moghalu, who is a governorship aspirant of the party in this year’s election described security vote as glorified stealing. “Why should I take the people’s money without […]

This post Security vote glorified stealing – APC chieftain appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

