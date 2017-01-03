Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Security vote glorified stealing – APC chieftain

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Anambra, Chief George Moghalu, says it is criminal for governors not to account for how they spend security vote. Moghalu, who is a governorship aspirant of the party in this year’s election described security vote as glorified stealing. “Why should I take the people’s money without […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post Security vote glorified stealing – APC chieftain appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.