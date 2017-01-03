Security vote glorified stealing – APC chieftain
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Anambra, Chief George Moghalu, says it is criminal for governors not to account for how they spend security vote. Moghalu, who is a governorship aspirant of the party in this year’s election described security vote as glorified stealing. “Why should I take the people’s money without […]
This post Security vote glorified stealing – APC chieftain appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG