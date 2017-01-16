Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sedentary lifestyle increases risk of dementia – study

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

A new study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease says for older adults a sedentary lifestyle may put their risk of developing dementia on par with that of adults who are genetically predisposed to the disease. The researchers – including Jennifer Heisz, an assistant professor in the Department of Kinesiology at McMaster University in…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Sedentary lifestyle increases risk of dementia – study appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.