See 2 meter ALBINO crocodile with bright white skin and pink eyes (photos, video)
TUKO.CO.KE
See 2 meter ALBINO crocodile with bright white skin and pink eyes (photos, video)
Pearl is an albino alligator that lives in an alligator park in Orlando, Florida. Pearl is over 2 meters long and weighs about 50 kilograms, she has bright pink eyes and, as her name implies, pearl colored skin. Pearl is one of the main attractions of …
