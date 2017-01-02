See Actress Ufoma McDermott Adorable Family Portrait

Actress Ufoma and Steven McDermott have one picture-perfect family. The couple – who tied the knot in 2010 – welcomed their first child, Isio Jared in 2012. Three years later, the Delta state born actress gave birth to her daughter Kesiena Alize. Since then, the famous actress has continued to showoff her family, including their …

The post See Actress Ufoma McDermott Adorable Family Portrait appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

