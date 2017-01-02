See Actress Ufoma McDermott Adorable Family Portrait
Actress Ufoma and Steven McDermott have one picture-perfect family. The couple – who tied the knot in 2010 – welcomed their first child, Isio Jared in 2012. Three years later, the Delta state born actress gave birth to her daughter Kesiena Alize. Since then, the famous actress has continued to showoff her family, including their …
The post See Actress Ufoma McDermott Adorable Family Portrait appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG