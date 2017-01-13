Pages Navigation Menu

See Buhari and Osinbajo Campaign Picture that Deceived Many Nigerians to Vote for APC

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

The photo above shows the poster of President Buhari and His Vice Osinbajo during campaign.

Many Nigerians have blasted the government of President Muhammadu Buhari after its election campaign photo in which the All Progressives Congress promised to provide electricity, affordable kerosene and security for the people if elected.

