See how 17 year old boy grabs the butt of his girlfriend on social media
A 17 year old boy named Andre could be seen grabbing the butt of his girlfriend in a picture shared on social media.
The girl was also seen posed like someone who is giving an o.r.al. to the guy.
The picture has been met with mixed reactions with many demanding where their parents are with over 100 comments.
The post See how 17 year old boy grabs the butt of his girlfriend on social media appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG