See how an Edo politician arrived his wedding reception (Photos)

An Edo State politician, Hon Theophilus Momoh, in Etsako West LGA Auchi, Edo state shocked guests as he and his wife arrived their wedding reception in a tricycle (Keke).

Were you expecting it to be a Rolls Royce? Well, see the photos below….



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

