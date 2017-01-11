Pages Navigation Menu

See how an Edo politician arrived his wedding reception (Photos)

An Edo State politician, Hon Theophilus Momoh, in Etsako West LGA Auchi, Edo state shocked guests as he and his wife arrived their wedding reception in a tricycle (Keke).

Were you expecting it to be a Rolls Royce? Well, see the photos below….

