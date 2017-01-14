Pages Navigation Menu

See how this Belgium based Nigerian man shocked everybody at the airport

Posted on Jan 14, 2017

According to Instagram user Kemi Daniels, her uncle hadn’t been home for the past 10 years, so didn’t know that these Naira notes pictured below are now stale. And he had bundles of them on him.

 So apparently my uncle from Belgium hadn’t been home more than a decade. He came home for Xmas with bundles of these old 20s and 50s thinking he had Naija currency. In his mind he was giving tips at the airport the joke was seriously on him. #tbt of the Nigerian currency….

