See How Two of Buhari’s Minister Started Their New Year (Photos)
Minister of Environment and Minister of State for Environment, Usman Jibril and Amina Mohammed, have been pictured spending their new year in the Niger Delta creeks, to address the clean up issues in the oil rich region. See more photo below;
