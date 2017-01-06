Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Mikel’s Emotional Letter To His ‘Chelsea Family’

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria national football team captain John Mikel Obi who joined Chinese Super League team, Tianjin TEDA from English side Chelsea, where he spent a decade, has written an open letter thanking his former club. Speculation had been mounting on the 29-year-old’s career after it was declared that he would not be offered a new contract with the …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post See Mikel’s Emotional Letter To His ‘Chelsea Family’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.