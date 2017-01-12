See Mr. Eazi’s Tweet that is Causing Stir Online
So, yesterday, Headies Next Rated Artiste and Soundcity MVP‘s Best New Act, Mr. Eazi posted a tweet saying Ghana’s influence on “Naija sound” cannot be overemphasized. Following the steps of #JollofWars and the likes, Twitter NG exploded, with people torn between different opinions. Dr. Craze, Jaywon, and Do2dtun also stated their opinions. Other reactions: […]
