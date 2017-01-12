Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Mr. Eazi’s Tweet that is Causing Stir Online

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

So, yesterday, Headies Next Rated Artiste and Soundcity MVP‘s Best New Act, Mr. Eazi posted a tweet saying Ghana’s influence on “Naija sound” cannot be overemphasized. Following the steps of #JollofWars and the likes, Twitter NG exploded, with people torn between different opinions. Dr. Craze, Jaywon, and Do2dtun also stated their opinions. Other reactions:   […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.