See Pastor Adeboye’s Son Boutique Where a Shoe Costs Over a N1.3 Million (Photos)

According to a journalist who hails from Cameroon, Simon Ateba who lives in Washington, United States of America, the Adeboye family has raked a fortune from their leadership position within the RCCG circle.

The journalist has alleged that the luxury shop named ‘The 3 Wise Men’ positioned at Opebi – Ikeja, Lagos is owned by Pastor Adeboye’s son. Mr. Ateba also asserted that a shop in the building named ‘The Duchess’ as pictured above belongs to Adeboye’s son’s wife.

Mr. Ateba averred that a pair of shoe at the boutique cost $4,000 which is approximately N1.3 million. This according to him is an aberration to the lifestyle projected by the RCCG General Overseer Worldwide and his spouse.

Pastor Adeboye has reportedly kept his son as his Personal Assistant for years, according to Ateba’s ‘findings’.

In Ateba’s words:

‘Pastor Adeboye is humble. His wife does not wear gold. But his son sells shoes at this shop on Opebi road for $4000 each. Who is deceiving who? Forget these gods of men are the same. Go to 3 Wise men on Opebi. Ask to buy a shoe. The Duchess on top belongs to the son’s wife’