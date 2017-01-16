See photos from the University of Maiduguri mosque bomb attack
A bomb explosion occurred at the University of Maiduguri mosque this morning. Here are graphic photos from the scene.
According to an eyewitness Baba Gani-Ali, Professor Mani, a Professor of Veterinary Medicine was among those killed during the early morning explosion. This is the first time that the University was attacked. All exams slated for today have been CANCELLED!
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG