Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Reason Why President Muhammadu Buhari Sacked Mr. Jim Obazee

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The real reasons for the sack of former Executive Secretary of Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRCN, Mr. Jim Obazee was revealed yesterday by Presidency sources. It was gathered that Obazee…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.