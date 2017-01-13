Pages Navigation Menu

See ridiculous text message Uber Nigeria driver sent guy because he cancelled trip

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Twitter user @Chxta shared his not so pleasant experience with an Uber driver online. He was forced to cancel a trip after the Uber driver delayed.

Cheta ended up paying N500 for canceling and got this ridiculous text message from the Uber Nigeria driver.

Uber Nigeria later reached out to Cheta, offered him an apology and promised to take an appropriate action.

