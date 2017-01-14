See The 55-inch LCD TV A Lady Got After Order Through Facebook.
One needs to be very careful while buying things online, A Photos of a “unique” LCD TV have been trending online because it turns out to be something shocking.
According to a Facebook user, she ordered a 55-inch smart TV but rather she got a 55-inch board to her shock. The photos which were posted on Facebook yesterday has gone viral -with over 100,000 shares.
The post See The 55-inch LCD TV A Lady Got After Order Through Facebook. appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG