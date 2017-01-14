Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See The 55-inch LCD TV A Lady Got After Order Through Facebook.

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

One needs to be very careful while buying things online, A  Photos of a “unique” LCD TV have been trending online because it turns out to be something shocking.See The 55-inch LCD TV A Lady Got After Order Through Facebook. 1

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

According to a Facebook user, she ordered a 55-inch smart TV but rather she got a 55-inch board to her shock. The photos which were posted on Facebook yesterday has gone viral -with over 100,000 shares.  See The 55-inch LCD TV A Lady Got After Order Through Facebook.2

The post See The 55-inch LCD TV A Lady Got After Order Through Facebook. appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.