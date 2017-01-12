See The Anglican Priest That Threatened to Kill His Wife With an Axe

A 65-year-old Zimbabwean Anglican priest identified as Climax Dewa has threatened to axe his wife to death after he accused her of denying him his conjugal rights and of being “disrespectful”.

According to the Chronicle newspaper, this came to light when Father Climax Dewa appeared in court on Tuesday in Bulawayo for violating a peace order not to physically and verbally abuse his wife, Doris Dewa, 38.

Doris had applied for a peace order against her husband last year, as she accused him of physically, emotionally and psychologically abusing her. The order was granted to in April.

Father Dewa told the court during his appearance that his wife was a “gold digger”. He also claimed that she was “disrespectful”, adding that she also denied him his conjugal rights.

“She is disrespectful and has become the man in my house. She no longer treats me as her husband as the case before,” Dewa was quoted as saying.

The magistrate advised the couple to seek counselling.