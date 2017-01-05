See The Baby Suffering From A Disease Which Affects Only 200 People In The World

A little girl has been dubbed the ‘Baby Hulk’ due to a watermelon-sized tumour. Madison Gatlin was born with a rare disease called CLOVES, a condition that causes fluid to swell beneath her arms and chest. The illness, caused by a gene mutation, affects only 200 people worldwide.

Doctors first spotted unusual fluid during an ultrasound at 15 weeks and believe the little girl is lucky to be alive.

Since her birth, the swelling around Madison’s upper torso and arms has continued to grow and is estimated to weigh 5lbs – the same weight as a bag of sugar. Her parents have nicknamed her ‘Baby Hulk’ for her muscular appearance.

Eighteen-month-old Madison, from Crestview in Florida, USA, is considered a medical miracle after defying death and learning to walk despite doctors’ prediction she wouldn’t be able to.

The Gatlin family are fundraising to try to help gather the money to cover Madison’s medical bills.