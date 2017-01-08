Pages Navigation Menu

See The Dead Pose Photos Trending In South Africa (Photo)

Posted on Jan 8, 2017

This is scary and funny, who brought this in the first place? People you are seeing in this photo are not dead ooooo.

 

They are photos of South Africans participating in a new a Instagram trend dubbed: The Dead Pose.

See more photos below:see-the-dead-pose-photos-trending-in-south-africa-graphic-pictures-12 see-the-dead-pose-photos-trending-in-south-africa-graphic-pictures-3 see-the-dead-pose-photos-trending-in-south-africa-graphic-pictures-4 see-the-dead-pose-photos-trending-in-south-africa-graphic-pictures-2 see-the-dead-pose-photos-trending-in-south-africa-graphic-pictures-1 see-the-dead-pose-photos-trending-in-south-africa-graphic-pictures-5 see-the-dead-pose-photos-trending-in-south-africa-graphic-pictures-10 see-the-dead-pose-photos-trending-in-south-africa-graphic-pictures see-the-dead-pose-photos-trending-in-south-africa-graphic-pictures-14 see-the-dead-pose-photos-trending-in-south-africa-graphic-pictures-7 see-the-dead-pose-photos-trending-in-south-africa-graphic-pictures-13

