See the Face of the Professor Killed by Boko Haram Bomber (Photos)

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Eariler today, The University of Maiduguri lost a professor of Veterinary Medicine, Mr. Mani to a suicide bomb attack at the school mosque this morning.

According to reports, an explosion occured this morning while some students and staff of the university were observing prayer at 6:30 am.
Prof Mani who was unfortunately at the scene to pray, lost his life alongside four others.

