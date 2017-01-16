See the Face of the Professor Killed by Boko Haram Bomber (Photos)
Eariler today, The University of Maiduguri lost a professor of Veterinary Medicine, Mr. Mani to a suicide bomb attack at the school mosque this morning.
According to reports, an explosion occured this morning while some students and staff of the university were observing prayer at 6:30 am.
Prof Mani who was unfortunately at the scene to pray, lost his life alongside four others.
