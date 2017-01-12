See the First Photo Of Mikel Obi and His Teammates from Chinese Club, Tianjin TEDA,

Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi recently to Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA, where he will reportedly earn £140,000 a week. Mikel Obi had his first friendly match yesterday with Tianjin TEDA and shared these photos, it looks like he’s the only black player on the team. See more photo below; Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post See the First Photo Of Mikel Obi and His Teammates from Chinese Club, Tianjin TEDA, appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

