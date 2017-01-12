Pages Navigation Menu

See the First Photo Of Mikel Obi and His Teammates from Chinese Club, Tianjin TEDA,

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi recently to Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA, where he will reportedly earn £140,000 a week.

Mikel Obi had his first friendly match yesterday with Tianjin TEDA and shared these photos,  it looks like he’s the only black player on the team. See more photo below;See the First Photo Of Mikel Obi and His Teammates from Chinese Club, Tianjin TEDA, 1

