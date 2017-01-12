Pages Navigation Menu

See the Lagos State Law ‘Pretty Mike’ Violated that Got Him Arrested

Posted on Jan 12, 2017

Reports filtered in today that Club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu was arrested by Lagos Police on the orders of the Lagos State Government for “dehumanizing young girls, turning them into human puppies,” when he walked with them on a leash to a wedding party last weekend. The Lagos State Governor’s Monitoring Team, who identified Mike […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

