See the Lagos State Law ‘Pretty Mike’ Violated that Got Him Arrested

Reports filtered in today that Club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu was arrested by Lagos Police on the orders of the Lagos State Government for “dehumanizing young girls, turning them into human puppies,” when he walked with them on a leash to a wedding party last weekend. The Lagos State Governor’s Monitoring Team, who identified Mike […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

