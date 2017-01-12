Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See The New Prices Of Kerosene Across States In Nigeria

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The crises arising from the scarcity and subsequent high cost of kerosene has reached an alarming rate in Nigeria.

 

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The Price of kerosene has hit the roof where a litre goes for as high as 400 naira in some states despite Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, pegging the price at N150 per litre.See The New Prices Of Kerosene Across States In Nigeria

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the average price of kerosene rose from N328 per lire in November 2016.

Here is the new prices of Kerosene across states in Nigeria as at January 12, 2017 as compiled by Nigerian Bulletin.

 

However, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC on Sunday blamed oil marketers in the country for the excruciating scarcity of kerosene and Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, also known as cooking gas.

The post See The New Prices Of Kerosene Across States In Nigeria appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.