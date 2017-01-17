See The Requirements This Nigerian Man Listed For Women Applying To Be His Wife.
if you have the following qualifications of this Nigerian man’s list, then you are most eligible to be his wife, this 2017.
Don’t fidget… Just see the list and slowly moonwalk out of it if you know you don’t meet the requirements
Ejikwe Igbokwe, shared his list on Social media:
I am getting married in 2017. Now looking for a wife… Applicants with the following requirements should apply;
1. Should have natural hair
2. Minimum of a University Degree preferably in the sciences. Masters degree is an added advantage.
3. Satisfactory income source backed by a bank statement
4. A tigress in bed, and a great cook
5. No tattoos or unusual body piercings
6. Should have an hour glass body
7. Able to sustain an intellectual conversation as well as an awesome sense of humour
8. Attach written recommendations from at least 2 former boyfriends
9. Knowledge of Public relations that is awesome
10. Fluent in at least 2 international languages
11. Well-trained in home management and hospitality
12. Must have a great character
13. No previous record of cheating
14. Demonstrated ability to make a man successful
All applicants are advised to send their applications by 4th of January 2017. Attach health and birth certificates. Only selected candidates will be contacted.
*inform your relatives*
