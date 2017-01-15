See the things found in an alleged promiscous pastor’s church (Photos)

According to Facebook user, Stanley Osasiemen, these; coffins, charms, pants, photos and more were found in the church of pastor who allegedly sleeps with other men’s wives, in Benin, Edo State.

More photos after the cut…



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

