See the things found in an alleged promiscous pastor’s church (Photos)
According to Facebook user, Stanley Osasiemen, these; coffins, charms, pants, photos and more were found in the church of pastor who allegedly sleeps with other men’s wives, in Benin, Edo State.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG