See The Value of Naira in The Black Market Today
The naira has continued its abysmal performance in the financial market as it fatally loses its value against the U.S dollars. This is the currency exchange rates for today, January 18, 2017, powered by by Zenith Bank Plc. It would be recalled that the naira exchanged for N497 to a dollar yesterday at the parallel […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG