See the Warri chief that allegedly killed his wife after she asked for divorce (photos)

Posted on Jan 15, 2017

A community leader at the Jeddo area of Warri, Delta State, allegedly shot his wife dead yesterday morning over a marital argument they had that morning at their home.

The community leader has been identified as Chief Ikpuri, the Unuevwero of Edjeba Community and he is pictured below with his deceased wife, Blessing Igho Ikpuri.

I was sent the photoss by one of us, blog reader, who added that the couple had little misunderstanding which led to her packing out. Immediately the man saw her parking her stuff, he quickly rushed inside, took his gun and shot her. My source also said late Blessing never had any
child for her husband.

The Chairman of Okpe Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Godwin Ejinyere has appealed to residents, youth of Jeddo and family members of  late Mrs. Blessing Ikpuri to maintain law and order, be calm and remain law abiding, that the alleged killing of Mrs. Blessing Igho Ikpuri shall be properly investigated by the police.

Late Mrs Blessing

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

