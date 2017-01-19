See The Woman Allegedly Having an Affair With Tonto Dikeh’s Husband
‘It’s irritating to the ears, it’s just like saying ‘are you sleeping with your brother’. like I’ve said before and I say again, he’s like a mentor to me. He’s someone I look up to, I like his person, he has a good heart, there’s no one that wouldn’t want to be identified with someone […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG