See this alleged letter from herdsmen threatening reprisal attack

I can’t confirm the authenticity of this report but Nigerian Facebook user Jimmy Jir says he got this from a friend.

His report below:

BUHARI THIS CAN NOT BE TRUE! YES I WANT TO BELIEVE THAT, IT SHOULD NOT BE HEARD THAT IT HAPPEN.
I just Got this from a friend now..
A notice by “Registered Herdsmen” MACBAN addressed to inhabitants of Unguwan Gaiya and Mabushi Kataf. They are threatening to come for a reprisal attack ‘in no distant future’ and will begin with the local leaders unfailingly.
Tell Buhari if you see him that this should not be heard because this might mark his end.

 

