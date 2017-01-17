Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See videos of Chuks Okebata’s wife threatening to send him to jail before his murder

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 4 comments

US Army Veteran Chuks Okebata was abducted and murdered when he came back to Nigeria to celebrate the Yuletide and New Year holidays with his family in Imo state..

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Chuks’ last Facebook post

Heartbreaking videos which show the hell Chuks Okebata was going through with his wife before he was killed are below.

Chuks Okebata, a native of Umuduruorie Umuomumu Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA, was in a serious battle with his wife in the States before his death. So serious was their battle she didn’t mind sending the father of her sons to jail unless he left their home and two sons.

You will see the two boys weeping uncontrollably when Chuks told them he was leaving so that he
doesn’t end up in jail.

Chuks thereafter returned home to Nigeria after being away in the US for so long and ended up dead just days into his visit to Nigeria. He was abducted and shot dead at exactly 5pm on the 12th of Jan 2017.

A sum of 2.5million naira has been placed as reward for anybody with any clue whatsoever that can lead to the arrest of his murderers.

Press play to watch.


I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

4 Comments

  1. Trishell carlton / 17/01/2017

    You stupid idiotic writer. You have no clue of what was going on. You biased bitch. You have no right to put these personal videos out without knowing the story. I guess that’s what yall do now. I tell you what. Go back to journalism school before i melee the arrangements to put you in jail for false reporting. Jackass

    Reply
  2. Trishell carlton / 17/01/2017

    You stupid idiotic writer. You have no clue of what was going on. You biased bitch. You have no right to put these personal videos out without knowing the story. I guess that’s what yall do now. I tell you what. Go back to journalism school before i make the arrangements to put you in jail for false reporting. Jackass

    Reply
  3. Trishell carlton / 17/01/2017

    Do you not know these videos are 5 years old? They got over it and lived together with their boys. You need to get your facts straight and not from Facebook. Tabloids always posting the wrong shit.

    Reply
  4. Trishell carlton / 17/01/2017

    You need to take this down and stop exploiting this man’s grieving family. Have you no shame?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.