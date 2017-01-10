See What a Female Civil Servant was Caught Doing in the Office (Photos)
A Local Government Inspector in charge of NYSC member was caught doing something funny during her office duties.
According to one Ebuka who shared the story on Twitter, she was braiding the hair of a baby doll while corp members queued in her office for her attention.
In his words:
“Came to do NYSC biometrics this morning & I shit you not my local government inspector is braiding a dolls hair instead of attention to us”
