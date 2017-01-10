Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See what a lady claims she found in juice pack she bought (photos)

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Twitter user @Shy_Michelle claims she saw whatever this is in a pack of juice she bought yesterday and consumed a part of.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

According to her, she drank straight out of the pack, tasted some lumps. Turned it into a cup and LOOK what she saw! Clearer photos below.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.