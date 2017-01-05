See What Lord’s Chosen Members Were Spotted Doing In Public
Members of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries have yet again taken a different approach to spreading the word of God.
Some members were seen performing stunts while others laid on the ground during a publicity in an area in Lagos. See more photo below:
