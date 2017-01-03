See What They Did to a Man After He Picked a Phone on the Road and Began Using It (Photo)

A man has been beaten to a pulp after he picked a phone on the street, then waited for the owner to come, but when he didn’t show up, he began using it.

Walter Masuku (37) of Winterveld, near Mabopane, north of Tshwane in South Africa is nursing serious pains on his face and body since the incident took place.

According to DailySun, for two days no one approached him and he decided to use it. Next, the owner came and asked for it. Being the good man he is, Walter gave the cellphone back.

But that turned out to be a bad mistake, because he was beaten to a pulp by the owner, who accused him of stealing it.

Explaining how the incident happened, Walter said he was at the tavern on Sunday night and picked up a phone. When no one claimed it, he decided to insert his sim card and use it as his own.

But all hell broke loose when one of his friends borrowed the phone. “My friend used the phone and gave it back to me.

I left it in my room and went for the car wash to wash my car.”

He said there a man approached him and demanded he give him the cellphone because it belonged to him.

“I told him it was at my house and as soon as I finished washing my car, I would go and get it for him.”

Afterwards they went to get it but the man wanted his sim card, which Walter had misplaced.

“ He started swearing at me, calling me names and when I tried to tell him I could buy him a new sim card to replace the one I had lost, he started beating me with fists and klaps and kicked me all over my body.”

The attack lasted for 30 minutes.

Walter said his friend sold him out.

He said what upset him was that when he opened a case, the police weren’t co-operative and he felt justice was not going to be done.

When Daily Sun contacted Loate police spokesman Captain Samuel Sebola, he called him in and confirmed that a case of assault had been opened.

“There is no way the police can refuse to open a case for someone. When our members went to see the suspect, he was not home but the matter is receiving

attention.”