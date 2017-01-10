Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Who Messi and Ronaldo Voted for in FIFA Awards

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

It’s no longer news that Cristiano Ronaldo beat Lionel Messi to win this year’s inaugural FIFA Best Player Award. What’s news was how neither of football’s biggest stars named each other in their top three list. For Ronaldo, he named Gareth Bale as his player of the year ahead of Real Madrid teammates Luke Modric …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post See Who Messi and Ronaldo Voted for in FIFA Awards appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.