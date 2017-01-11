Pages Navigation Menu

Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Caught On Camera Smooching!

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are clearly moving on from their ex’s and to each other! The celebrities were spotted at L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi on Tuesday and they could scarcely keep their hands to themselves.

