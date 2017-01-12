Pages Navigation Menu

Selena Gomez Caught Making Out With ‘Star Boy’

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

American singer, Selena Gomez who was in a relationship with teen star, Justin Bieber was spotted on a romantic date night with ‘star boy’, The Weeknd. The couple whose photos have since gone viral were spotted in Santa Monica, making out after they had dinner. The date night and subsequent public make out session has…

