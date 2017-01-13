Selena Gomez Thong Shot Breaks Instagram

Selena Gomez is growing up, and she clearly doesn’t believe her fans are ready for it.

The queen of Instagram, yet another image of Selena is making waves, but you won’t be able to find it on her PG13 profile.

Instead, the saucy image of Selena posing in a gold thong, nogal, was originally posted by Mert Alas, one-half of Kim Kardashian’s favourite photographer duo.

A behind-the-scenes snap, it has already been removed from his account – but this being the Internet age and all, the picture was quickly uploaded to other profiles:

How does that make you feel?

Well, while some of Selena’s fans are in favour of the shot, others are pointing out a little contradiction – it was just last year when Selena spoke at the American Music Awards in November on the topic of Instagram posts:

I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here. [She said pointing at her heart.] I’m not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore. All I can say from the bottom of my heart is that I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to be able to share what I love every single day with people that I love.

Between that and photographs of Selena making out with The Weeknd, it seems like 2017 might just be her year of breaking free of those Bieber hangups.

Yay.

[source:huffingtonpost]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

