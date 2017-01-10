Seme Customs seizes 550 cartons of poultry products

By Isaac Anumihe

The Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the seizure of about 550 cartons of poultry frozen products.

The impounded poultry products with a duty-paid value (DPV) of N6,048,680.00 were arrested through credible intelligence-sharing.

The information patrol team led by CSC Ozah, Mathew. O., disclosed that the arrest was effected within Mosafejo axis when the said truck was coming out from the creeks on January 4, 2016.

In a statement, Seme Customs Public Relations Officer, Mr. Tapyen Selechang, said the imported frozen poultry products were conveyed in a blue Volvo truck with an orange head (Reg No. FKJ 359 XJ), adding that the truck compartment used was well constructed for the purpose of concealment as it is physically seen empty on sighting the inside.

“Two suspects arrested in connection with the seized truck containing the frozen poultry products include Mr. Morufu Salau of Mowo Ekoga road (Driver) and Mr. Saliu Adaramaja of Mowo Ekoga site (Conductor),” he said.

Commenting on the seizure, the Customs Area Controller, Mr. David Dimka, enjoined the patrol officers to keep on the good work to enforce zero tolerance on smuggling.

He said the suspects will be prosecuted in the court of law to serve as deterrent to those who have chosen smuggling as the only way of livelihood.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

